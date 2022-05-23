Catholic World News

Southern Baptist leaders ignored abuse complaints, report shows

May 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A independent investigation, authorized by the leadership of the Southern Baptist Convention, has resulted in a 300-page report showing that leaders of the group repeatedly ignored complaints of sexual abuse, and “even vilified” those making accusations against clerics.

