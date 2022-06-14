Catholic World News

Myanmar’s bishops call for prayer, action to address political crisis

June 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The “civilian population of Myanmar” (map) is “facing immense hardship as a result of the current political and social conflict,” the nation’s bishops said in reference to the internal conflict that has intensified since the 2021 coup d’état.

