Church leaders: Culture of Life means working to end gun violence

June 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller of San Antonio, in whose archdiocese the Robb Elementary School shooting took place, was among the panelists in the discussion “After Buffalo, After Uvalde, After Tulsa,” organized by Georgetown University’s Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life.

