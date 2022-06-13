Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for ‘Long Night of the Churches’

June 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on @Pontifex

CWN Editor's Note: The Long Night of the Churches is a European initiative in which churches are opened at night in order to attract visitors.



“May the #LongNightoftheChurches, taking place in many churches in several European countries, be a moment of encounter,” the Pope tweeted. “And may it light many lights of hope in the darkness of the night.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!