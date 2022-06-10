Catholic World News

Pope Francis mourns Order of Malta leader Fra’ Marco Luzzago

June 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent an Italian-language telegram of condolence to Cardinal Silvano Tomasi, his special delegate to the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, following the death of Fra’ Marco Luzzago, the Order’s leader since 2020.



The Pontiff, who is overseeing negotiations with the Order over a over a controversial draft constitution, paid tribute to Luzzago’s “love for the Church and luminous Christian witness.”

