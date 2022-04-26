Catholic World News

New draft constitution continues controversy for Knights of Malta

April 26, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: A new draft constitution for the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, which would decrease the authority of the grand master, is likely to continue controversy within the ancient order.



The Pillar, which obtained a copy of the draft document, reports that it would “introduce dramatic new limits on the office of Grand Master, including term limits, the power of the Sovereign Council to override his decisions, and the requirement that the Grand Chancellor sign off on decrees of the Grand Master.”



The new constitution was drafted at the direction of Pope Francis. Among members of the Knights of Malta, concerns persist that the Pope’s plans will compromise the sovereign status of the group, which members see as essential to its charitable works.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!