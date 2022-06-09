Catholic World News

Head of Order of Malta dies unexpectedly

June 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Fra’ Marco Luzzago, the head of the Sovereign Order of Malta since 2020, has died at the age of 72.



The Order is engaged in negotiations with the Vatican over a controversial draft constitution.

