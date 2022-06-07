Catholic World News

The Holy Spirit is a specialist in bridging distances, Pope tells pilgrims

June 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On Pentecost Sunday, Pope Francis delivered a Regina Caeli address to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. Reflecting on John 14:26, the Pope emphasized that “this is what the Spirit does: he teaches and reminds us of what Christ said.”



“We can say that the Holy Spirit is a specialist in bridging distances, he knows how to bridge distances; he teaches us how to overcome them,” the Pope continued. “It is he who connects the teaching of Jesus with every time and every person. With him Christ’s words are not a memory, no: Christ’s words, by virtue of the Holy Spirit, come alive today!”

