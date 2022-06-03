Catholic World News

Patriarch Kirill excluded from EU sanctions after Hungary’s objection

June 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: EU sanctions require the unanimous consent of EU member states. According to the report, Hungary cited religious freedom in objecting to sanctions against the Russian Orthodox leader.

