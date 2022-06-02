Catholic World News

Cardinal decries torture by police in Mauritius

June 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Maurice Piat of Port Louis, Mauritius, has denounced the use of torture by the country’s police. Responding to the “appalling violation of fundamental human rights” shown in a widely circulated video, the cardinal demanded that “those guilty of this rampant violence are severely punished.”

