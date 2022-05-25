Catholic World News

Archbishop named Detroit auxiliary bishop

May 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: In an unusual move, Pope Francis has appointed an American archbishop as an Auxiliary Bishop of Detroit.



Archbishop Paul Russell, 63, was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Boston in 1987 and ordained to the episcopate in 2016. From 2016 to 2021, he was Apostolic Nuncio to Turkey and Turkmenistan, and from 2018, concurrently Apostolic Nuncio to Azerbaijan. He was previously the Vatican’s leading diplomat in Taiwan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!