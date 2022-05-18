Catholic World News

Tackle poverty to protect children from child labor: papal message

May 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message to Guy Ryder, Director-General of the International Labour Organization, for the 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour.



The May 15-20 conference is taking place in Durban, South Africa.

