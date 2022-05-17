Catholic World News

Vatican no. 2 says giving Ukraine weapons legitimate, with conditions

May 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, made his remarks the day after his subordinate, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher (the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States), offered similar comments.

