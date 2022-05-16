Catholic World News

Vatican’s ‘foreign minister’ says Ukraine has right to defend itself, receive foreign weapons

May 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States, made his remarks in an interview with the Italian state television network RAI; he will travel to Kyiv on May 18.

