Catholic World News

US government finds 500 Native American boarding school deaths so far

May 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Last year, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced a federal investigation into American Indian boarding schools. Archbishop Paul Coakley (chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development) and Bishop James Wall (chairman of the Subcommittee on Native American Affairs) encouraged their brother bishops to cooperate with the investigation.



The Department of the Interior has now released Volume I of the investigation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!