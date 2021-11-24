Catholic World News

US bishops encourage cooperation with federal Indian boarding school investigation

November 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In June, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced an investigation into American Indian boarding schools.



“If the government asks for any records you may possess, we encourage cooperation,” Archbishop Paul Coakley (chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development) and Bishop James Wall (chairman of the Subcommittee on Native American Affairs) advised their brother bishops.

