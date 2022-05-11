Catholic World News

Hungary opposes sanctions against Patriarch Kirill

May 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Hungarian government has announced its opposition to EU sanctions against Patriarch Kirill of Moscow for his support of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The government “sees counterproductive, nonsensical sanctions as harmful,” said Tristan Azbej, State Secretary for the Aid of Persecuted Christians.

