EU targets Moscow Patriarch in new sanctions

May 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, is proposing sanctions against Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, Politico reported. The Commission describes the head of the Russian Orthodox Church as “one of the most prominent supporters of the Russian military aggression against Ukraine.”

