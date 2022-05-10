Catholic World News

3 Houston-area parishes vandalized

May 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The vandalism, according to the report, took place at Holy Rosary Church in Houston; St. Bartholemew Church in Katy; and St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Katy.



“At St. Bartholemew, they tried to remove the tabernacle, which contains the sacred presence of Christ [in] the Eucharist,” said Father Peter Damian Harris, OP, of Holy Rosary Church. “The other church, someone tried to desecrate the Eucharist.”

