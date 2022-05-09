Catholic World News

Albania’s Grand Mufti meets with Pope

May 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On May 6, Pope Francis, seated in a wheelchair, received Haxhi Bujar Spahiu, the Grand Mufti of Albania. The Southeastern European nation of 3.1 million (map) is 59% Muslim, 19% Orthodox, and 18% Catholic.



The parties discussed “the relations between the state and religions and their contribution to the preservation of human values, especially in the protection of the family as a basic cell of society,” Vatican News reported. The conversation, according

