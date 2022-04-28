Catholic World News

Gabon’s president meets with Pontiff

April 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on April 28 with President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon. A Vatican statement issued after the meeting indicated that the discussion had centered on Church-state relations, and particularly the role of the Catholic Church in education.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!