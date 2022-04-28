Catholic World News

Ukrainian Orthodox Primate: Russian Patriarch should be ‘condemned by the fulness of Orthodoxy’

April 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Epiphanius I, the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, said in his Easter message that Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, “should be condemned by the fullness of Orthodoxy.”



Metropolitan Epiphanius said that Patriarch Kirill “supported the war against Ukraine and consequently led those who trusted him as their shepherd to their death.”



“No one with blood on his hands may hold the chalice,” Metropolitan Epiphanius added.

