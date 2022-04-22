Catholic World News

African cardinal: Homosexual marriage is an abomination

April 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Lamenting the “corruption of morals,” Cardinal Jean-Pierre Kutwa of Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) said on Easter Sunday that marriage between a man and a man, or between a woman and a woman, is an “abomination.”



Côte d’Ivoire, a West African nation of 27.5 million (map), is 44% Muslim, 18% Catholic, and 16% Protestant, with 22% adhering to ethnic religions.

