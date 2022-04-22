Catholic World News

Peruvian prime minister insults cardinal

April 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Peruvian Prime Minister Aníbal Torres, who recently praised Hitler’s economic policies, insulted Cardinal Pedro Barreto, SJ, the president of the bishops’ conference.



The bishops’ conference issued a Spanish-language statement criticizing the prime minister for his remarks.

