Bishops offer to mediate crisis in Peru after PM praises Hitler

April 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Prime Minister Aníbal Torres’s praise of Hitler’s economic policies “were another drop of water in an already overflowing bucket that has led to hundreds of thousands of Peruvians taking to the streets since the beginning of the month,” according to the report.

