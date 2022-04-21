Catholic World News

Cardinal Ranjith disapproves of new Sri Lankan cabinet

April 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed 17 new cabinet members as the nation faced a major economic crisis. The priest who leads the National Catholic Center for Social Communications recently called for President Rajapaksa’s resignation.

