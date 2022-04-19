Catholic World News

Sri Lanka: Catholic Church backs Galle Face protests

April 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Galle Face, a promenade in Sri Lanka’s capital, is the site of protests against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.



According to the report, the priest who leads the National Catholic Center for Social Communications called for the president’s resignation.

