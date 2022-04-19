Catholic World News
Sri Lanka: Catholic Church backs Galle Face protests
April 19, 2022
» Continue to this story on Asian News International
CWN Editor's Note: Galle Face, a promenade in Sri Lanka’s capital, is the site of protests against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
According to the report, the priest who leads the National Catholic Center for Social Communications called for the president’s resignation.
