Catholic World News

Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum: full text of meditations

April 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The meditations, which highlight the problems of families, have sparked controversy among Ukrainians because of the inclusion of Russians at the 13th meditation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!