Vatican Stations of the Cross to highlight problems of families

April 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released the text for the Stations of the Cross at which Pope Francis will preside on Good Friday at the Roman Coliseum.



The text calls attention to the suffering of families, with a series of meditations on struggles of families coping with poverty, illness, disabilities, death, aging, migration, and war. The meditation for the 13th Station will feature thoughts of two families—one from Ukraine, another from Russia—afflicted by war.



The meditations were written with the help of lay Catholics, and lay Catholics will carry the cross as the Pope reads the meditations.

