Catholic World News

Protesting priests mull quitting Syro-Malabar Church

April 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis recently exhorted the faithful of the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church to obey the Syro-Malabar hierarchy’s decision on a uniform method of celebrating the liturgy in all of the church’s eparchies (dioceses).



The uniform method envisions the celebrant turning towards the faithful in the initial rites but then turning towards the altar during the Eucharistic sacrifice. In some eparchies, however, including the Major Archeparchy of Ernakulam–Angamaly, the entire liturgy has been offered facing the people in recent decades.



The Hindu reports that 450 of the Major Archeparchy’s 465 priests wish to celebrate Mass facing the people. Some of them are considering leaving the Syro-Malabar Church while remaining in the Catholic Church.

