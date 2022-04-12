Catholic World News

Relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis to accompany Eucharistic Revival initiative

April 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Carlo Acutis (1991-2006) is among the patrons of the US bishops’ 2022-2025 National Eucharistic Revival, which begins on the Feast of Corpus Christi.



Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York received the first-class relic on April 7.

