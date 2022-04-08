Catholic World News

Pope officially welcomes Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See

April 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On April 7, Andrii Yurash, appointed ambassador to the Holy See in December, presented his credentials to Pope Francis.



Yurash tweeted that he had an “inspiring and extremely motivating conversation” with the Pope and the Vatican’s Secretary of State, and that the Holy See is a “sincere partner of Ukraine, doing everything possible to stop the war.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

