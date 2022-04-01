Catholic World News

Poll finds US plurality favors 15-week abortion ban

April 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: As the US Supreme Court weighs a controversial abortion case, a new Wall Street Journal poll finds that the American public favors a ban on abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy, by a narrow margin.



The poll found that 48% would strongly (31%) or somewhat (17%) favor that restriction, while 43% would oppose it strongly (34%) or somewhat (10%).

