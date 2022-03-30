Catholic World News

In China, Christian human rights activist faces mistreatment, fabricated charges, supporters say

March 30, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Li Qiaochu has been imprisoned for a year and faces a charge of inciting subversion. She was detained after she visited an imprisoned activist and tweeted that he was being “severely tortured.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!