Catholic World News

‘We need to protect our freedom,’ Philippine bishops say in election statement

March 29, 2022

» Continue to this story on Licas.news

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops recently urged Filipinos to remember the “dark years” of the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos (1965-1986)—leading to sharp criticism from Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., who is now a candidate in the May 9 presidential election.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!