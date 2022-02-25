Catholic World News

Bishops urge Filipinos to remember ‘dark years’ of Marcos dictatorship

February 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on Licas.news

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops recalled the anniversary of the peaceful overthrow of Ferdinand Marcos, who ruled the Philippines from 1965 to 1986.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!