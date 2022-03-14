Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin repeats: Vatican willing to mediate on Ukraine

March 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, has repeated that the Holy See stands ready to serve a mediating role to end the war in Ukraine.



The cardinal told reporters that Russia “has taken note” of the offer, but has given no indication of interest in the Vatican’s involvement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!