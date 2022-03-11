Catholic World News

In Erbil, young woman killed by relatives for converting to Christianity

March 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Erbil, a city of 2 million, is the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan (map). The 20-year-old convert was reportedly the daughter of an imam.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!