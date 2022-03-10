Catholic World News

Catholic leaders say bill could make Colorado ‘most radical abortion state’

March 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Colorado Catholic Conference warned that the Reproductive Health Equity Act would codify “on-demand abortion for the full 40 weeks of a pregnancy” and “prohibit any regulation of abortion based on concerns regarding the health of the woman or baby.”

