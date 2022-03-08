Catholic World News

Philippine bishops deny meddling in politics

March 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops recently urged Filipinos to remember the “dark years” of the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos (1965-1986)—leading to sharp criticism from Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., who is now a presidential candidate.

