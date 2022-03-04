Catholic World News

USCCB supports praying football coach in Supreme Court case

March 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has filed an amicus curiae (friend of the court) brief on behalf of Joseph Kennedy, a football coach in Washington State. In 2021, a federal appellate court ruled that his post-game prayers on the football filed violated the First Amendment; in January, the Supreme Court agreed to hear Kennedy’s appeal.

