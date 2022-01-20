Catholic World News

Supreme Court takes up former football coach’s firing for praying on field

January 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case brought by Joseph Kennedy, a former football coach at the Bremerton School District in the State of Washington. In 2021, a federal appellate court ruled that his post-game prayers on the football filed violated the First Amendment.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!