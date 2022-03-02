Catholic World News

Russian soldiers kill Ukrainian Orthodox priest in Kyiv region

March 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, Father Maksym Kozachyn, a military chaplain, “was killed by advancing Russian soldiers when he was leaving the town by car. Russian soldiers did not allow locals to remove his body.”

