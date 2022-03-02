Catholic World News

After meeting Pope Francis, leader invites France’s Muslims to pray for peace in Ukraine

March 02, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Chems-Eddine Hafiz, rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris, in a February 28 audience, according to the Vatican press office.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!