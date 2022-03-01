Catholic World News

Mediterranean Church, political leaders cry out for peace

March 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis was scheduled to address the gathering of Mediterranean bishops and mayors in Florence, but the Pontiff’s acute knee pain scuttled the trip.

