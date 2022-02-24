Catholic World News

Mediterranean bishops, mayor gather in Florence ahead of papal visit

February 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis is scheduled to make an apostolic journey to Florence on February 27 to meet with the bishops and mayors.

