Pope’s acute knee pain scuttles planned visit to Florence

February 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will not make a scheduled to the visit of Florence on February 27, because doctors have advised the Pontiff to stay off his feet due to acute pain in his knee.



The Vatican announced on February 25 that the Pope will also not be able to preside at Ash Wednesday ceremonies at the Vatican on March 2.

