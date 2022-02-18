Catholic World News

Pope to meet Russian Patriarch this summer?

February 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will likely meet with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill this year, the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.



“Preparations way for a second meeting between Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill are underway now for around June-July,” Alexander Avdeyev told reporters. He said that a site for the proposed meeting has not yet been chosen.



Pope Francis met with the Russian Patriarch in Cuba in February 2016. It was an unprecedented meeting between a Roman Pontiff and a Russian Orthodox Patriarch.



In December 2021, Pope Francis said that he would be willing to travel to Moscow for a second meeting.

