Catholic World News

Catholic Charities leaders report threats over ministry to migrants

February 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: “We certainly have received hateful, hateful calls from people who say they are Catholics and speaking to us in language that I would never repeat and threatening our agencies,” said Sister Donna Markham, OP, the CEO of Catholic Charities USA. “It’s a very sad situation.”



The threats followed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services. The plaintiffs, Judicial Watch and CatholicVote Civic Action, allege that the federal agencies ignored Freedom of Information Act requests for records of communications with the Diocese of Brownsville (TX), Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, and the Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, TX.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!