Biden administration sued over communications with Texas diocese, Catholic Charities

February 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Judicial Watch and CatholicVote Civic Action have filed suit against the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services.



According to the report, the federal agencies have ignored Freedom of Information Act requests for records of communications with the Diocese of Brownsville (TX), Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, and the Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, TX.

